ReUse-apalooza raises $75K

ReUse-apalooza shattered records, with 400 people attending and $75,000 raised for programs that break down barriers to employment. Entertainment included a DJ and a return of the Lip Sync Battle, as well as a living statue, origami artists, magician Brett Sears and jugglers from Cincinnati Circus. Participating restaurants included Babushka Pierogies, Django Western Taco and Ruth’s Parkside Cafe.

The Designer Challenge featured more than 40 professional and amateur artists celebrating the beauty of second chances by creating something new from salvaged materials.