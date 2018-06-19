Children & Youth, Event Recap, Fundraising

United FORE Youth tees it up for CYC programs

by 

Cincinnati Youth Collaborative’s United FORE Youth Golf Classic raised more than $57,000 to help vulnerable students. Guests hit the links at The Vineyard Golf Course for an afternoon of golf, followed by dinner and a question-and-answer session with: Tyler Eifert, Dave Lapham, Jim Breech, Byron Larkin and Anthony Muñoz.

(Back) Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert; Bengals broadcaster Dave Lapham; former Bengals player Anthony Muñoz; and former Xavier University basketball player Byron Larkin; (front) co-chairs Tom Marth and Chuck Ackerman with former Bengals player Jim Breech

CYC alum and mentor Aliou Diouf (center) with his mom, Díe Dieng, and mentee Gabriel

