Beacon of Light shines on honorees

Lighthouse Youth and Family Services welcomed more than 400 guests to the Beacon of Light Humanitarian Awards Gala. Honorees were Dr. P. Eric Abercrumbie, Elaine Fink, Allison Kropp and Dr. Robert Shapiro. The awards recognize leadership and service; community impact; and involvement with children, youth and families.

The April gala raised more than $215,000 to support services to children, youth and families in need. Chrissie Blatt chaired the event, with Tanya O’Rourke and Steve Raleigh as emcees.

