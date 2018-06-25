Benefit raises $210,000 for Alzheimer’s Association

Nearly 580 guests crowded the pavilion level of Jack Casino, helping raise more than $210,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati. The event was the annual “Art of Making Memories – An Evening in Paris.”

Guests enjoyed cocktails, dinner, then had the opportunity to view and bid on Memories in the Making artwork along with other auction items.

Guest speaker Greg O’Brien, author of “On Pluto: Inside the Mind of Alzheimer’s,” brought the crowd to its feet with his inspirational message about his life after being diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s disease at age 59.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.