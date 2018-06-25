City Gospel Mission raises $200K for at-risk youth

City Gospel Mission welcomed more than 300 guests to its 27th annual Investing in Youth Banquet at the Hilton Netherland Plaza. The theme was “Building Futures,” and the event featured stories of young people whose lives have been positively influenced by CGM’s youth programs.

Sam Baker, a graduate of Cincinnati Christian University who received the Urban Scholar full-tuition scholarship, was the featured speaker.

The dinner brought in over $200,000, which will allow CGM to continue offering services that benefit at-risk youth, including Whiz Kids tutoring and mentoring, Character Soccer & Basketball programs, Hispanic outreach, Princesses Ballet and Urban Scholars.

CGM serves more than 3,500 youths each year.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.