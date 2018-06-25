EU ambassador keynotes European American Chamber of Commerce gala

David O’Sullivan, the European Union’s ambassador to the United States, served as keynote speaker at the European American Chamber of Commerce gala at Drees Pavilion. Nearly 300 guests listened as the ambassador underscored the importance of America and Europe standing together to defend their shared values of freedom and democracy.

The event kicked off with the EU and U.S. anthems performed by Rachel Brown from Miami University and Patrick Grimone from the University of Cincinnati. Jeff Thomas Catering provided a pan-European menu, including Guinness and onion soup in honor of the ambassador’s Irish heritage.

