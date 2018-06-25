Guests get Back to Nature to support center

About 340 guests partied in the woods at Krippendorf Lodge in Milford to support Cincinnati Nature Center.

About $107,000 was raised at “Back to Nature: An Enchanted Evening in the Woods.” Proceeds from the springtime gala will help support conservation and education efforts, including school programs and summer camps for underserved youth.

The evening included music, dinner, cocktails and an auction. Guests also got to meet artist John Ruthven as he sketched the lodge’s terrace; later they had a chance to own the finished piece.

Major sponsors included Austin E. Knowlton Foundation, Western & Southern Financial Group and the Oliver Family Foundation.

