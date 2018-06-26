Hats Off Luncheon sets attendance and fundraising records

A record 1,200 guests went “Rollin’ on the River” at the 12th annual Hats Off Luncheon. The Cincinnati Parks Foundation’s premier celebration of the urban park system took place in May on the Great Lawn at John G. and Phyllis W. Smale Riverfront Park.

“This event is truly one of the most beloved, most well-attended and most festive celebrations in the city,” said Marty Humes, who co-chaired the event with her daughter, Jamie. Guests were treated to a riverboat parade and daytime fireworks, along with a champagne reception and gourmet luncheon under white tents, positioned to take in views of the Ohio River and Smale’s gardens and landscapes.

The event raised a record $630,000 for park programming and enhancements.

Guests also enjoyed souvenir photos, riverboat jazz music and the opportunity to meet the Phyllis W. Smale Award winner, Jay Andress, who was selected for his efforts in the development of Wasson Way.

Click on a thumbnail below to view full gallery from the event.