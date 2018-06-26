Hats Off Luncheon sets attendance and fundraising records
A record 1,200 guests went “Rollin’ on the River” at the 12th annual Hats Off Luncheon. The Cincinnati Parks Foundation’s premier celebration of the urban park system took place in May on the Great Lawn at John G. and Phyllis W. Smale Riverfront Park.
“This event is truly one of the most beloved, most well-attended and most festive celebrations in the city,” said Marty Humes, who co-chaired the event with her daughter, Jamie. Guests were treated to a riverboat parade and daytime fireworks, along with a champagne reception and gourmet luncheon under white tents, positioned to take in views of the Ohio River and Smale’s gardens and landscapes.
The event raised a record $630,000 for park programming and enhancements.
Guests also enjoyed souvenir photos, riverboat jazz music and the opportunity to meet the Phyllis W. Smale Award winner, Jay Andress, who was selected for his efforts in the development of Wasson Way.
Click on a thumbnail below to view full gallery from the event.
Co-chairs Jamie Humes and Marty Humes
Hats Off Luncheon founding co-chairs Helen Heekin and Debbie Oliver
Guests of sponsor PNC
Decor committee co-chairs Jennifer Buchholz (also a sponsor) and Carrie Carothers (2019 luncheon co-chair)
Dave Sanders and volunteer Shadia Haddad
Jennifer Hafner Spieser, Cincinnati Parks Foundation executive director, and Wade Walcutt, Cincinnati Parks director
(Seated) sponsor Carole Rigaud, Amy Mersch, Lee Robinson, Britt Langman, Tonie Britton, Martha Heldkamp and Lois Conyers; (standing) Simone Rigaud Bonaguidi and Chef Renee Schuler of Eat Well
Madeline Caldemeyer, Preview Party Committee co-chair; Julie Wirtz, volunteer and sponsor; and Jennifer Stoehr
Sarah Jagers, Jessica Messmer, Michelle Weinrich, Kim McCafferty, Kara Rybolt and Heather Redpath
Michelle Jones with sponsor Kevin Jones
Crystal Kendrick, Heidi Jark and Cynthia Henderson, board member and sponsor
Host Committee co-chairs Anne Zaring and Heather Vecellio
Kathleen Maynard; Lisa Diedrichs, volunteer and sponsor; Cathy Caldemeyer, sponsor, volunteer and Cincinnati Parks Foundation board president; Christine Mezher; Thane Maynard; and Chris Caldemeyer
Robin Sheakley, Pam Sibcy and Shannon Warren, all volunteers and sponsors
Luncheon volunteer Sapna Gupta, YP Committee co-chair Meg Cooper and Laura Richter
Brian L. Tiffany, board member and sponsor, with sponsor Trish Bryan
Danyelle Wright
Featured milliner Amy Holzapfel with Jared Queen, Cincinnati Parks Foundation development director
Jay Bedi; Payal Patel; Lindsay Wilhelm, Cincinnati Parks Foundation board secretary; Vineeta Jindal; Anisha Jindal, luncheon volunteer; Jared Queen, foundation development director; and Krutarth Jain
