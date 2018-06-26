SCPA premiere gala raises $150K

The first School for the Creative and Performing Arts Gala honored Jack and Susie Louiso for their lasting impact on SCPA and the Cincinnati arts community. More than 220 fans and alumni attended.

The evening featured cocktails, dinner and a performance. Dianne Dunkelman and Brett Stover co-chaired the sold-out event, which raised over $150,000.

Alumni guests included Cincinnati Public School Superintendent Laura Mitchell (’87), SCPA Principal Michael Owens (’88), SCPA Artistic Director Angela Powell Walker (’86), Broadway stars Alton Fitzgerald White (’82) and Ron Boehmer (’79) and television star Rocky Carroll (’82).

