New Initiative connects women to civic board seats

"Appointed," a nonpartisan initiative of The Women's Fund, will identify opportunities for women to serve on civic boards and commissions.

The Women’s Fund notes that women make up 51 percent of the region’s population but hold fewer than one-third of civic board seats. Thirty-two percent of civic boards have no female representation. Women of color also are underrepresented.

The group said the initiative offers the opportunity to “elevate everyday women with invaluable life experience who want to use their voice to drive solutions, develop a network and give back to the community.”

Women’s Fund seeks women from all backgrounds for this program. Its staff will provide support and training opportunities and act as a resource to connect elected officials to interested board candidates.

“The goal of ‘Appointed’ is simple. We want to increase the number of women in the pool of candidates for civic boards,” said Holly Hankinson, advocacy director of the Women’s Fund.

gcfdn.org/Investing-in-Our-Community/The-Womens-Fund/Our-Work/Appointed