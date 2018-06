The Assistance League celebrated 20 years of service to the community during the annual Aspire Cincinnati Award Luncheon.

Heidi Jark, foundation vice president at Fifth Third Bank, received this year’s Aspire Award.

The organization also honored the Charles H. Dater Foundation. The foundation has supported Assistance League’s Operation School Bell, which helps 3,500 students each year with school uniforms and clothing.

