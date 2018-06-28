People’s Liberty announces summer/fall grant recipients

People’s Liberty awarded $10,000 Project Grants in its seventh round of funding since its 2015 beginning. The grants help individuals implement innovative community development projects.

Recipients will create prototypes for their solutions to civic challenges. They receive the grants, plus a six-month series of launch events and access to People’s Liberty’s workplace and mentorship.

Recipients include:

Carolyn Crombie. Her project, “The North Fairmount Stairs,” aims to beautify three sets of stairs in the North Fairmount neighborhood.

Julius Jenkins. His project, “Heroes Rise: Street Dance Experience,” is a two-day street dance event.

Matthew Gellin. His project, “T2: Transit Theatre,” consists of 10 microproductions on the Cincinnati Bell Connector.

Troy Melnyk. His project, “Troy Gives a Duck,” shows how a single person with a positive message can build community and create a chain reaction.

Amy Osborne. Her project, “Pollination Stations,” will deploy beehives – including both honeybees and indigenous pollinators – around the community and include workshops to inform residents about the importance of bees and their proper care.

Priyanka Sen. Her project, “VOUCHed,” hopes to reimagine the Section 8 or Housing Choice Voucher process through a new visual format.

The next grant opportunity will be the $15,000 Globe Grant, which will open to the public in July.