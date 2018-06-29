Cincinnatus presents Spirit of America Awards

The Cincinnatus Association presented the Donald & Marian Spencer Spirit of America Awards.

The fourth annual event recognized those creating greater inclusion and promoting diversity in our community.

The Cincinnatus Association uses the event and the awards to honor the Spencers, often called the “first couple of civil rights” in Cincinnati, and their legacy.

About 300 attended the awards dinner.

Spirit of America honorees

The 2018 awards were presented to:

Nonprofit Job Training Organization: City Gospel Mission’s JobsPlus Employment Network and Venice on Vine’s Power Inspires Progress.

Nonprofit Support Services Organizations: Freestore Foodbank’s Customer Connection Center and Urban Minority Alcohol and Drug Abuse Outreach Programs.

For-profit Organization: Nehemiah Manufacturing Co.