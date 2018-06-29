Ladies Sporting Clays and Wine Tasting benefits Junior Achievement
Junior Achievement’s Aim for Grapeness brought together 188 businesswomen at the annual Ladies Sporting Clays and Wine Tasting.
The all-female event was held at the Elk Creek Hunt Club in Owenton, Kentucky. The sporting clay shooting competition was followed by a wine tasting and raffle. The fundraiser generated more than $100,000 for Junior Achievement.
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.
-
-
Tonja McClure
-
-
Jenny Smith
-
-
Sherry Ems, Shelley Funke-Frommeyer, Kim Zimmerman and Jaclyn Yurchak
-
-
Trisha Brush, Kathleen Warner, Suzy Khan and Lee Ann Wildey
-
-
Pam Shrout, Liz Zimmer, Heather Kuntz-Keller and Sally Bullock
-
-
U.S. Bank volunteers
-
-
Event chair Michelle Sullivan with Tim Stevenson (coach), Terri Jamison and Deb Buden
-
-
Winning team, Colliers International: Lacy Starling, Sloane Nichols, Tammy Riddle and Erin Casey
-
-
Kristy Henry
-
-
Huntington Bank team: Ellie Houston, Angie Gates, Shelia Simmons and Michelle Stoffer
