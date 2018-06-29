Ladies Sporting Clays and Wine Tasting benefits Junior Achievement

Junior Achievement’s Aim for Grapeness brought together 188 businesswomen at the annual Ladies Sporting Clays and Wine Tasting.

The all-female event was held at the Elk Creek Hunt Club in Owenton, Kentucky. The sporting clay shooting competition was followed by a wine tasting and raffle. The fundraiser generated more than $100,000 for Junior Achievement.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.