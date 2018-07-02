Push 4 Pencils will kick off July 14

Saturday, July 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Kenwood Towne Center

Kenwood Towne Centre will host the Crayons to Computers Push 4 Pencils Supply Drive. Donations will be accepted at the main entrance next to The Cheesecake Factory.

This “Stuff the Van” event will kick off the back-to-school campaign, with all donations going to students in need. Companies, civic groups and organizations are encouraged to host supply drives leading up to the start of the new school year.

The items teachers most need are crayons, dry erase markers, filler paper, glue sticks, notebooks, pencils and pocket folders. These ordinary supplies can have an extraordinary impact. One teacher said, “Students come to school with no supplies. Just pencils and lined paper from Crayons to Computers make all the difference in my classroom!”

To host a supply drive: Betsy Wilson, 513-483-3290, bwilson@crayons2computers.org

Information: crayons2computers.org