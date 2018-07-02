Past Women of the Year gather for reception

The Greater Cincinnati Foundation and The Enquirer hosted past Women of the Year honorees for a wine and cheese reception. Attendees heard about plans for this year’s 50th Anniversary Luncheon and voted for “Appointed” – an initiative of the Women’s Fund – to receive a $5,000 grant from GCF. “Appointed” is a nonpartisan initiative that identifies opportunities for women to serve on civic boards and commissions.

The 2018 Women of the Year event will be Friday, Oct. 26, at The Hyatt. The deadline for nominations is July 27.