Past Women of the Year gather for reception
The Greater Cincinnati Foundation and The Enquirer hosted past Women of the Year honorees for a wine and cheese reception. Attendees heard about plans for this year’s 50th Anniversary Luncheon and voted for “Appointed” – an initiative of the Women’s Fund – to receive a $5,000 grant from GCF. “Appointed” is a nonpartisan initiative that identifies opportunities for women to serve on civic boards and commissions.
The 2018 Women of the Year event will be Friday, Oct. 26, at The Hyatt. The deadline for nominations is July 27.
Nominations, tickets: gcfdn.org/woy
-
-
Past honoree Alice Skirtz (1986), GCF senior philanthropic adviser Colleen McCarthy Blair and past honoree Miriam West (1995)
-
-
Past honoree Alice Skirtz (1986), GCF senior philanthropic adviser Colleen McCarthy Blair and past honoree Miriam West (1995)
-
-
Past honorees Susan Abernathy Frank (2011) and Marie Huenefeld (1998)
-
-
Past honorees Marty Humes (2008), Ruthann Sammarco (2007) and Charlin Devanney-Briggs (2011)
-
-
Past honoree Kathy Wade-Jenkins (1997) with Michael Betz, head of marketing and communications for The Enquirer
-
-
Past honorees Susan Tew (1997) and Les McNeil (1996) with Ellen M. Katz, GCF president and CEO
Related