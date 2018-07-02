Outing benefits Tender Mercies, homeless adults

More than 110 golfers joined Tender Mercies for a day of golf at Clovernook Country Club to help support homeless adults with mental illness.

The 26th annual golf outing, Tee Up for Tender Mercies, included games on the course, a grill-out lunch sponsored by Barnes Dennig, a raffle, and dinner sponsored by Interim Healthcare Services. SPA Inc. was the title sponsor.

Tender Mercies annually assists nearly 200 homeless adults with mental illness.

