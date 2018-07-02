Outing benefits Tender Mercies, homeless adults
More than 110 golfers joined Tender Mercies for a day of golf at Clovernook Country Club to help support homeless adults with mental illness.
The 26th annual golf outing, Tee Up for Tender Mercies, included games on the course, a grill-out lunch sponsored by Barnes Dennig, a raffle, and dinner sponsored by Interim Healthcare Services. SPA Inc. was the title sponsor.
Tender Mercies annually assists nearly 200 homeless adults with mental illness.
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.
Scott Hoffman, Blake Hoover, Chad Mehlon and Shannon Scott of First Financial Bank
Mark Baumann, Stewart Turnbull, Mike Dittman and Steve Brandstetter of Turnball-Wahlert Construction
Andrew Thielman, Sarah Lacovone, Dan Scroggins, Kenneth Brosnan of AAA
Brian Faulkner, Gary Faulkner, Allen Goss and Greg Logsdon of S.P.A. Inc.
Josh Ritter, Jody Zajac, Sean Archibald and Mike Stewart of Softpak
Chris Bartlett, Jeff Brown, John Crawford and Carter Hassman of AAA
Dick Thompson, Jim Brown, Aidan Brown and Charlie Luke of Softpak
Mark Arbogast, Jack Haller, Brian Bresser and Ray Unger of Softpak
