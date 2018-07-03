ArtsConnect hosts YPs

Friday, July 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 9150 Winton Road, Springfield Twp. Arts Center

ArtsConnect invites young professionals, ages 22-39, with an interest in the arts, community building, design or architecture to attend a Design My Arts Center kick-off party that will lead to the planning of a remodeled arts center in Springfield Township. The evening’s lineup includes a brief history of ArtsConnect’s role in the community, the building’s history as a senior center and a self-guided tour. Participants will have the opportunity to taste test eight flavors of gelato as they tour the center. The lobby will feature an open bar of alcohol-infused Madisono’s Gelato milkshakes.

Idea walls placed throughout the arts center will capture thoughts on new programming and architectural renovation. Guests will leave with invitations for three follow-up brainstorming sessions to provide design input.

Architectural plans are expected to be complete by year’s end, with renovations taking place in early 2019. YPs will be engaged throughout the entire process, with an anticipated grand opening next summer.

Admission for the Design My Arts Center party is free, but registration and tickets are required. Companies, especially those with art departments, are encouraged to participate as a group.

