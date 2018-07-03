Crayons to Computers annual “Are You Smarter than a fifth-grader?”

Crayons to Computers held its fourth annual “Are You Smarter than a Fifth-Grader: A Game Changer for Kids,” raising more than $68,000 for its Free Store and Mobile Outreach Program.

About 230 guests enjoyed dinner and a reception at the Crayons to Computers Free Store and warehouse.

The event was emceed by WCPO’s Ryan Houston, with Cincinnati Bengals player Vinny Rey as a special guest.

Crayons to Computers helps thousands of students by providing school supplies and other items.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event

Find more information about their upcoming Push for Pencils supplies drive here.