Sunday morning around Hyde Park Square is truly a family affair. A band plays near Kilgour Fountain and children dance. Strollers and dogs abound, with shoppers (and samplers) from every generation. This vibe extends to the vendors of the Hyde Park Farmers’ Market, who have grown, raised or created their product offerings themselves, often with the help of the whole family.

The growers admitted to this market all follow regenerative farming practices and do not use GMO seeds or synthetic fertilizers or pesticides. The livestock and poultry are raised humanely – outdoors in pastures – without the use of antibiotics or hormones. Shoppers can buy with confidence knowing where and how the food was grown, and perhaps even get to know the family who raised it, baked it or preserved it.

– Story and photos by Elizabeth Mariner

The Hyde Park Farmers’ Market is open Sundays 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. through October on Hyde Park Square. hydeparkfarmersmarket.com