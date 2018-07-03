Kishshana Palmer spoke at the 17th annual Nonprofit Leadership Summit. As a consultant to nonprofits, Palmer offered her energy and insights to more than 300 philanthropy professionals.

Attendees included members of AFP Greater Cincinnati, Leadership Council for Nonprofits and clients of Barnes Dennig. The focus was on how to identify the elements of culture, analyze their organizations’ strengths and identify their challenges. Furthermore, executive directors and CEOs were challenged to “own responsibility for their organization’s culture and to lead the charge.” Barnes Dennig, Association of Fundraising Professionals and Leadership Council for Nonprofits hosted the summit.

