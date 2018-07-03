Polo for Babies supports CHMC

Saturday, July 14, gates open 2 p.m., match at 4 p.m., 10355 Dallasburg Road, Loveland

At Polo for Babies, attendees can help support the Leonidas Foundation and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Now in its fifth year, the event has raised $100,000 for the Neonatal Institute at Cincinnati Children’s.

The day will include polo and a post-game celebration.

Tickets start at $10.

The Leonidas Foundation was founded in 2013 by Chris and Betsy Leonidas. Their daughter, Adeline, developed a severe case of enterovirus seven days after birth and was cared for at Cincinnati Children’s. The couple, impressed with the care their daughter received, was inspired to channel their enthusiasm for polo into developing an event to support the hospital, its patients and the community.

Check out our Datebook for info on this event and other like it.