Thursday, July 12, 5 p.m. registration, 6:30 p.m. walk, Sawyer Point



Participants can help make children’s wishes come true and deliver hope to kids battling critical illness at the 15th Annual Cincinnati Walk for Wishes sponsored by Make-A-Wish Foundation of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

The event starts with a family-friendly 1-mile walk and the 3-mile (5K) walk, afterwards there will be a celebration with music, food and fun.

Walkers also will have the opportunity to meet wish families and experience the power of a wish firsthand.

Participants who raise at least $100 will receive a T-shirt.

On-site fundraising activities will raise more money to help grant wishes.

