Yes You Can 5K Walk/Run supports CABVI

Sunday, July 15, 7 a.m., Spring Grove Cemetery

Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, CABVI, will host its Annual Yes You Can 5K Walk/Run to support services for people with vision loss. The 3.1-mile certified course is a paved roadway through the scenic grounds of Spring Grove Cemetery.

Registration is $40 with a T-shirt, or $30 without. Day-of registration is $40 and includes a T-shirt while supplies last.

Packets may be picked up Friday, July 13, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. in the front lobby of CABVI at 2045 Gilbert Ave. Participants can pick up their bib numbers, shoe timers and race materials at this time, or on the day of the race at Spring Grove.

Sponsors include OXO International, Zeta Sigma Chapter of Delta Gamma at Northern Kentucky University, and Horan.

Stefanie Richardson of the CABVI development team leads planning for the event.

Questions: Stefanie Richardson, 513-487-4530

Advance registration: cincyblind.org by noon on Thursday, July 12