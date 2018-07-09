Pets In Need bark for ICE CREAM

Sunday, July 15, noon-3 p.m., Pets in Need, 520 W. Wyoming Ave.

The dog days of summer may be here, but folks can cool off with Pets In Need of Greater Cincinnati at its second Community Ice Cream Social.

Attendees will celebrate National Ice Cream Day with United Dairy Farmers’ ice cream, food, games, music and a visit with Lockland police and firefighters. Adoptable pets from SPCA Cincinnati will be on hand. Well-behaved dogs on non-retractable leashes are welcome to attend.

The event is free, and no registration required.

Pets In Need is a nonprofit organization committed to helping pets stay healthy and stay together with the people who love them.

