Activities Beyond the Classroom received four Community Connectors grants totaling $483,700 to support mentoring programs in Cincinnati Public Schools during the 2018-19 school year:

$150,000 to expand Owning Our Destinies , a mentoring program in high schools.

$150,000 to develop Owning Our Destinies in elementary schools.

$99,700 to expand the See It, Believe It, Achieve It! mentoring program at Frederick Douglass Elementary School.

$84,000 to expand See It, Believe It, Achieve It! at John P. Parker Elementary School.

Activities Beyond the Classroom works with CPS to create and manage programs that pair high school and elementary-aged children with adults or older students to develop year-long mentoring relationships. The programs foster goal-setting, character-building, financial-literacy and career-readiness skills.

“Mentoring programs such as these encourage children to believe in a positive future and provide them with key problem-solving and social skills that are necessary to be successful in life,” said Rachel Stallings, program director for Activities Beyond the Classroom.

More Education news