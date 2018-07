Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired raised more than $50,000 at its fourth annual Five Courses for Clovernook dinner and silent auction.

As one of the speakers, Rosie Hengehold talked about attending youth events and how Clovernook Center has had an impact on her life.

Proceeds support the mission of Clovernook Center: to empower people who are blind and visually impaired to be self-sufficient and full participants in their communities.