SpayGhetti and No Balls dinner to benefit UCAN

Thursday, July 26, 6-8 p.m., Carnegie Hall, Newport

The fourth annual UCAN SpayGhetti and No Balls dinner will feature a pasta buffet by Pompilio’s, a silent auction and raffle baskets. Scooter the Neutered Cat, a mascot of the Give Them Ten spay/neuter campaign will also make an appearance.

Proceeds enable the United Coalition for Animals to provide low-cost or free spay/neuter surgery and vaccines to pets of low-income families.

Tickets are $50.
ucancincinnati.org/news-events/events-2/2018-spayghetti-no-balls-2

Scooter the Neutered Cat mascot from the Give Them Ten campaign will be at this year’s UCAN dinner.

