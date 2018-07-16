T hursday, July 26, 6-8 p.m., Carnegie Hall, Newport

The fourth annual UCAN SpayGhetti and No Balls dinner will feature a pasta buffet by Pompilio’s, a silent auction and raffle baskets. Scooter the Neutered Cat, a mascot of the Give Them Ten spay/neuter campaign will also make an appearance.

Proceeds enable the United Coalition for Animals to provide low-cost or free spay/neuter surgery and vaccines to pets of low-income families.

Tickets are $50.

ucancincinnati.org/news-events/events-2/2018-spayghetti-no-balls-2