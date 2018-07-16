Urban League Guild celebrates 50 years

Saturday, July 21, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Marriott North

For 50 years the Urban League Guild has supported the Urban League of Southwestern Ohio. Now the guild will celebrate its anniversary with a luncheon in West Chester.

As part of the event, the organization will honor Juanita Adams and Clarisse White, two deceased members who dedicated their time, talent and treasure to the goals of the Cincinnati Urban League.

The guild also will present its inaugural community service awards to a volunteer and to an organization that exemplifies the guild’s goals.

The guild began in 1968 as two volunteer service organizations – one in Cincinnati and one in Dayton. Its main goals are to promote the programs and services of the Urban League; raise funds to support the organization; and provide volunteers to help with Urban League events and activities.

Membership in the guild allows volunteers to be a part of an organization that is committed to enhancing the lives of its members and the community through employment, plus educational and civic opportunities.