Thursday, July 19, 6 p.m., Madison Event Center, Covington

The Greater Cincinnati Foundation’s 2018 Emerging Philanthropist Award will be presented to Adam Turer, an attorney at Lerner, Sampson & Rothfuss, at Legacy’s Next Generation Leader Awards. Kent Wellington of Graydon will present the award to Turer, whom he nominated with additional support from other leaders of the Cincinnati Youth Collaborative’s Saturday Hoops program.

Turer is a founding member of the Lerner, Sampson & Rothfuss Community Service Committee, helping his law firm organize an annual community service fair and raise funds each month for local organizations like ProKids and the Reds Community Fund. He serves as a mentor with the Cincinnati Youth Collaborative and is a leader of its Saturday Hoops, chairing the annual Dribblethon in Over-the-Rhine. Turer is president of Anderson Township Youth Sports and helps run a developmental basketball league at Summit Elementary. He also has served as emcee at the ReelAbilities Film Festival and for local high school athletic department fundraisers.

The Emerging Philanthropist Award recognizes a young leader who “demonstrates a passionate desire to give back and make Greater Cincinnati a more vibrant and prosperous region where everyone can thrive.” Recipients give of their time, experience and resources to the community and inspire others to do the same.

GCF NEXT, the Greater Cincinnati Foundation’s new young professionals group, led the nomination and selection process for the award, which is sponsored by The Northern Kentucky Fund of GCF.