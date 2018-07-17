Kosher Barbeque Cook-Off planned

Sunday, Aug. 5, 3-7 p.m., Adath Israel, Amberley Village

Adath Israel Congregation will host the second Cincinnati Kosher Barbeque Cook-Off & Festival, newly sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society. Additionally, Cincinnati Kosher Vaad Hoier will supervise by the cook-off.

Admission is free. Food and drinks will range from $1 to $6. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Child Poverty Collaborative.

Up to 18 local teams will be on-site cooking brisket, chicken thighs and turkey breasts. A panel of Kansas City Barbeque Society certified judges will judge the food.

Bluegrass band Nefesh Mountain will perform on the outdoor stage. An expanded kids’ zone will include inflatables, face painting, mini-golf, an obstacle course and cornhole.

Tickets will be sold for a raffle offering a two-year lease on a Chevy Traverse, supplied by Joseph Automotive Group, or $10,000 cash. Tickets may be purchased for $100 at the event or online.