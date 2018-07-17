The fourth annual Playhouse Pride Night was hosted in conjunction with ArtsWave Pride. Guests, who were treated to pre- and post-show festivities, enjoyed a performance of “Murder for Two.” A portion of the proceeds was donated to the Transgender Health Clinic at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. Event co-chairs were Jim Conway and Julia Wesselkamper. The event took place June 1 at the Shelterhouse Theatre.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event

Photos by Claudia Hershner