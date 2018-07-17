Cincinnati Opera kicked off its 98th season in style with a new fundraiser, Feast Fantastique, at Music Hall. Guests were made to feel like part of the show as cocktails were served backstage, followed by dinner onstage, where they were surrounded by the set of Verdi’s “La Traviata.”

Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, who sang the lead role of Emperor Nero in Cincinnati Opera’s production of “The Coronation of Poppea,” entertained. His program ranged from Handel to Gershwin, with accompaniment by Elena Kholodova.

The event, chaired by Mady Gordon and Candace Cioffi, raised over $95,000 in support of the company’s 2018 summer festival.

Photos by Mark Burch