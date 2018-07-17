What to Do/Hear/See | July 18-24

By Thom Mariner

Filling in this week for Thomas Consolo, who made up some lame excuse about getting his violin fixed … in Chicago. (Yea, right. Enjoy the Windy City, TC.) But he’s not alone in being gone. Running errands downtown today, I could just feel the void of everyone being on vacation. It was quiet. But that just means fewer people to get in your way this week, right? And there is still plenty to do. Get out and take advantage of the bounty in your county – Hamilton, Butler, Kenton or Campbell.

CALLING SKILLED SINGERS!

Three of the best choirs in the city are looking for new singers…if you think you have the chops!

Christ Church Cathedral | 318 E. Fourth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-842-2065

July 23-27. Auditions for adult choir

Contact music director Stephan Casurella: 513-842-2065 or scasurella@cccath.org. Requirements and repertoire to be prepared.

May Festival | Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-381-3300

Friday, July 20, 6-9 p.m. Auditions for adult choir

Also, Saturday, July 21, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 10, 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Contact Rosanne Wetzel: 513-744-3229 or rwetzel@mayfestival.com

St. Peter in Chains Cathedral | 325 W. 8th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202;

513-421-5354

By appointment only. Auditions for adult choir

Contact Anthony DiCello: 513-421-2222 or adicello@cathedralaoc.org

CULTURAL EXHIBITS

Lloyd Library and Museum | 917 Plum St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-721-3707

Friday, July 20, 5:30-8 p.m. “Phar’-ma-cog-no-sy Illustrated: A History of Natural Pharmaceuticals”

We at M&M have sometimes described the Lloyd Library as a hidden gem in the midst of downtown. Here’s your chance to discover why. This new exhibit melds science with art, and explores the development of pharmaceuticals from the natural world, displaying artifacts, archives and equipment utilized in manufacturing, as well as modern medical illustrations, vintage botanical art and specimens of medicinal plants. Runs through Sept. 21.

FAIRS/FESTIVALS

City Flea | Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Saturday, July 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

This monthly, eclectic arts and crafts market is crammed with creativity – from food to furniture and coffee to clothing – but often the main attractions are the people and their pets. Shop, eat, drink, shop some more…then head out and enjoy the rest OTR has to offer.

FILM

The Mini Microcinema | Black Box performance space, Contemporary Arts Center, 44 E. Sixth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-345-8400

Thursday, July 19, 7 p.m. “House + Home: A Series of Short Films About Architecture and Place”

This 70-minute program, curated by The Mini’s C. Jacqueline Wood, examines architecture’s relationship to the meaning of home. The films include moving image work by Peter Greenaway, Kara Blake, Ezra Wube, John Smith and Rhayne Vermette. Fill your eyes, then go fill your stomach somewhere nearby.

LITERARY

Women Writing for a Change | Go Bananas!, 8410 Market Place Lane, Cincinnati, OH 45242; 513-984-9288

Tuesday, July 24, 8 p.m. “An Evening of Female Comics & MORE!”

Go Bananas! may be the perfect venue to host a bunch of writers getting wacky for the purpose of raising money, and perhaps a little hell…? The evening features stand-up comedy, lip sync battles, storytelling and play readings by well-known Cincinnati writers who just happen to be female. Teri Foltz will emcee the proceedings. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m.

MUSIC

Behringer-Crawford Museum | 1600 Montague Road, Covington, KY 41011; 859-491-4003

Thursday, July 19, 7 p.m. Hot Magnolias

If you’re needing to cut loose and can’t wait until the weekend, Hot Magnolias is one of the best and most fun party bands in the area. The setting, in the midst of Devou Park, is gorgeous, as is the forecast. Need we say more?

Collegium Cincinnati | Christ Church Cathedral, 318 E. Fourth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-428-BACH

Sunday, July 22, 4 p.m. SummerSing Chamber Choir. Christopher Shepard, conductor. Music of Monteverdi, Buxtehude, Galuppi, Bach and others

Collegium artistic director Chris Eanes keeps taking his SummerSing event to new levels. For the past several years he has been inviting people to attend and participate, no matter their skill/experience level, in putting on a major choral masterwork, with orchestra. The social component of this weeklong experience is as important as the musical preparation. This summer, he has added an opportunity on the front end for a select chamber ensemble of singers to work with a world-class conductor – in this case, Christopher Shepard – in preparing a concert of Baroque works. To clarify: This Sunday is the Chamber Choir. The Masterworks Choir rehearses next week for its concert the following Saturday.

Chase Public | 2868 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45225; 513-426-6500

Saturday, July 21, 7:30 p.m. “Music in Transparent Layers.” Andrew Elaban and Zach Larabee

Sunday, July 22, 7 p.m. “Refusing to Budge.” Performance by Egresswasm 3

If your desire is burning to hear something very new, give this series at Chase Public a try. Primarily a venue for the art of words, this weekend is devoted to the language of music, or at least the sonic experience thereof. Take a short ride on the bleeding edge. You just might find it exhilarating!

OPERA

Cincinnati Opera | Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-241-2742

Friday, July 20, 7:30 p.m. “Another Brick in the Wall,” United States premiere. Original words and music by Roger Waters, operatic version composed by Julien Bilodeau

So this is the big week people have been waiting for since this production was announced last summer. The primary question remains, if this is not the music of Roger Waters, can it be any good? Reviews have been wildly mixed, so it has to be at the least very interesting indeed. This full operatic version of “The Wall” features eight soloists, 48 chorus members and a 70-piece orchestra. We’re going opening night, but you have until Tuesday, July 31, to see and hear it. Open your ears and join us, won’t you? Learn more about this production.

THEATER

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company | 1195 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-381-2273

Friday, July 20. “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)”

Whether you know your Shakespeare or are limited to one-liners, this is always a blast. We’re told things have been completely revamped, and that the show is “bigger and better than ever,” so if you’ve seen it before, grab a newbie or two and share this silly thing with someone who needs a belly laugh. Runs through Aug. 11.

…and last chance.

concert:nova | Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-977-8838

Sunday, July 22, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. “The Bradbury Tattoos, A Rock Opera” Collaboration with fusion composer Zac Greenberg, librettist and playwright Michael Burnham, and tattooist and surfboard shaper Steven Mast

Two more chances to experience this fascinating, quirky and charming piece of musical theater: four Ray Bradbury short stories brought to life in the intimate confines of Memorial Hall. Find out more about the genesis.

Commonwealth Artists Student Theatre | Highlands High School, 2400 Memorial Parkway, Fort Thomas, KY 41075; 859-957-1940

Friday-Sunday, July 20-22. “Shrek the Musical”

Talented kids from nearly two dozen area high schools have come together to put on this fun fairy tale designed to challenge their skills at make-up and stagecraft. Here’s our recent story.

Sunset Players | 1945 Dunham Way, Cincinnati, OH 45238; 513-588-4988

Thru Saturday, July 21. “If/Then”

Final week in Price Hill for the Cincinnati community theater premiere of this 2014-15 Broadway hit.

VISUAL ART

Art Design Consultants | 310 Culvert St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-723-1222

Thursday, July 19, 4-7 p.m. “High Design + Fine Art”

Art consultants at ADC collaborate with contemporary lighting and furniture purveyor Switch in this showcase of décor vignettes, all wrapped within a high-gloss party with a view. RSVP required.

Carl Solway Gallery | 424 Findlay St., Cincinnati, OH 45214; 513-621-0069

Friday, July 20, 4-8 p.m. Quilts and Prints by the Women from Gee’s Bend

Quilts are really big right now, but this show stands apart. Leave it to the Solways to bring us the best. Created by a group of women and their ancestors who live or have lived in the isolated African-American hamlet of Gee’s Bend, Alabama, these are considered among the most important African-American artistic and cultural contributions in our history. Runs through Sept. 21.

Cincinnati Art Museum | 953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-721-2787

Friday, July 20. “Make Way for Ducklings: The Art of Robert McCloskey”

This new exhibit celebrates award-winning writer and illustrator McCloskey, who grew up in Hamilton before becoming a major force in 20th century children’s literature. The exhibition, which runs through Sept. 9, consists of over 100 original artworks, ephemera and rare preliminary book materials. If you can’t make it this weekend, the CAM hosts Art After Dark next Friday, 5-9 p.m., so you can mingle with these images amid fellow, real revelers, and sample the new Vincent Van Gogh-themed beer from Listermann, celebrating the return of his “Undergrowth with Two Figures” to the CAM.

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum | 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, State Route 128, Hamilton, OH 45013; 513-868-1234

July 20: “Sun Boxes” and “CUBEMUSIC” by Craig Colorusso

If you are burning to bust out of town, even if it’s only 30 miles or so, these dual outdoor/indoor exhibits may be enough motivation. Pyramid Hill is one gorgeous piece of land, and their expertise is bringing art into nature. The outdoor exhibition, “Sun Boxes,” comprises 20 speakers operating independently, each playing a single guitar note powered by solar panels. According to the PH website, “Cloud patterns create original compositions as they pass overhead,” so hope for fast-moving cumulus. Pretty cool, huh? If you prefer your art inside, “CUBEMUSIC” is a sound installation made from aluminum, guitar and light. Runs through Sunday, July 29.