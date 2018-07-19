More than 600 supporters of ProKids gathered for the annual Friends of Children Breakfast.

Guests saluted 250 Court Appointed Special Advocates volunteers who will serve nearly 1,000 children in Greater Cincinnati this year.

Executive Director Tracy Cook called on the community to contribute time as special advocates. The ProKids board president, John Hands, thanked the current CASA volunteers, staff and donors, then introduced Judge John Williams to swear in 30 newly trained volunteers.

More information on the CASA program here.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.