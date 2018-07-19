Friends and supporters of Springer School and Center gathered in Hangar 2 at Lunken Airport for “A Springer Celebration! 2018: Take Flight.” More than 350 guests enjoyed appetizers and dinner from a variety of food trucks, as well as live and silent auctions and a wine pull. Sherry Hughes, WCPO meteorologist, served as emcee and auctioneer. The evening also featured alumni speaker Nicolle Searcy, a 1994 graduate of Springer and co-owner – with husband Evan – of the Tin Man Grill food truck.

Guests engaged in activities that demonstrated how Springer helps its students learn to manage their learning disabilities, allowing them to “take flight” and find success.

The event raised $145,000 for financial aid and programs.

