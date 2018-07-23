Saturday, Aug. 11, Lunken Airport

Grab your dancing shoes and travel back in time with Cincinnati Museum Center for 1940s Day.

As Union Terminal undergoes restoration, the event is returning to Lunken Airport, another iconic Art Deco building. Live jazz music, classic cars and vintage warbirds will highlight the celebration.

Also on the lineup:

Casablanca Vintage Clothing will have its wares on hand, while Friends of the Public Library will keep bookworms happy with its selection of history books and other items.

The Holocaust and Humanity Center, the USO chapter of Central and Southern Ohio, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, Lebanon Railroad Museum, Honor Flight and the Cincinnati Fire Museum will have displays.

The Aglamesis Brothers ice cream cart and local food trucks will be on hand, and the Sky Galley Restaurant will be open.

The Axis Nightmare will return, along with vintage airplanes provided by the Cincy Warbirds and Tri State Warbird Museum.

A vintage car show will feature vehicles from the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s.

A Holocaust survivor will share stories of sacrifice and survival during a lecture presented in partnership with the Holocaust and Humanity Center .

Mixologist Molly Wellmann will discuss Cincinnati’s drinking history as part of Cincinnati Museum Center’s Insights Lecture series .

Live music, dancing and a costume contest are part of the program.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children. The event is free for veterans and CMC members.