Friday, Aug. 24, 7-11 p.m., Cincinnati Airport Marriott

Family Nurturing Center’s 24th annual Blue Ribbon Bash will raise funds to benefit the child abuse treatment, prevention and education services the agency provides to thousands of Greater Cincinnati children and families.

The first hour will feature an open bar. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served all evening, with a special late-night dessert.

Longtime supporter Lisa Knutson, executive vice president and chief financial officer for the E.W. Scripps Co., will be honored for her generosity and leadership. Derek Clark, known to YouTube followers as The Rapping Dad, will speak.

The evening also will include a silent auction, with bidding done through a mobile bidding app. Live music will be provided by Swampthang.

Tickets are $100 or $175 a couple.