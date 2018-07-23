Ohio Society of Colonial Wars hosts national meeting

The Queen City was in the spotlight when Ohio Society of Colonial Wars hosted the General Council Meeting of Colonial Wars societies from around the country.

Event chair Rick Vogel and his committee rolled out the red carpet to hundreds of members and their families.

Military historian Dr. Glenn F. Williams spoke about “Dunmore’s War,” his new book about the 1774 British campaign against a Shawnee-led confederacy in what became Ohio. The organization presented him with its Shelby Cullom Davis Award for his work on the book.

