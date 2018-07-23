Partners in Action Luncheon raises $380K
Business and community leaders united at the 15th Annual Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur Partners in Action Luncheon. Advocates invited friends, family and coworkers to learn about the order’s projects, including work in prisons, with refugees at the border of Brazil, and in Cincinnati to end human trafficking. Over 500 attendees helped raise nearly $380,000 for educational programs and ministries.
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.
-
-
Stephen Spaulding of Turner Construction with Kevin Jones of Huntington National Bank
-
-
Susan Tew, Sister Elizabeth Marie Bowyer and Natalie Schoeny
-
-
Doris Jackson, Celestine Goodloe, Barbara Smitherman and Rose Dickerson
-
-
Richard and Margaret Joseph of Joseph Auto Group with Sister Mary Ann Barnhorn (center)
-
-
Emcee Greg Ionna; Steering Committee chair Maribeth S. Rahe; Development Advisory Board chair Michael J. Conaton; and speaker Annie Timmons, a Corryville Catholic alumna
-
-
Steering Committee chair Maribeth S. Rahe with John Barrett
-
-
David Flautt, Kerry Stetter and Brian Brockhoff, all of corporate sponsor BB&T
-
-
Catherine Castleberry and Romola Allen
