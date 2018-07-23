Partners in Action Luncheon raises $380K

Business and community leaders united at the 15th Annual Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur Partners in Action Luncheon. Advocates invited friends, family and coworkers to learn about the order’s projects, including work in prisons, with refugees at the border of Brazil, and in Cincinnati to end human trafficking. Over 500 attendees helped raise nearly $380,000 for educational programs and ministries.

