Saturday, Aug. 18, 4-8 p.m. (party) and 6-11 p.m. (marathon), Wave Pool, Camp Washington

Wave Pool’s Fourth Annual Pool Party and Fundraiser again will take the plunge, but this time with a twist.

In lieu of the typical art auction, artists will take part in a drawing marathon. Each artist will be drawing continuously for five hours, creating an unknown number of works. In the weeks leading up to the event, the artists will solicit sponsorships for their participation. The donations will be split among Wave Pool and the artist participants, furthering Wave Pool’s mission to cultivate artistic development.

The art produced will be sold to support Wave Pool’s mission.

Meanwhile, guests can enjoy the Pool Party. Plans include a variety of barbecued foods and cool brews, a dunk tank, a miniature golf course designed by artist collaborative SLAPface, SPA Salon mobile nail-painting studio, Caravan’s traveling sound studio, prints by Pull Club, the Archive of Creative Culture’s Argosy Airstream, POPP=D Art, a slip-n-slide, music from local bands and other activities.

