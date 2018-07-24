Chris and Jessica Cicchinelli didn’t know their calling would be to help transgender children and their parents — until the issue hit home.

When their own child, born a boy, insisted she wanted to dress and be identified as a girl, they started looking for help.

“We found there was a Transgender Health Clinic at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, but there was a six-month wait to get in,” said Jessica Cicchinelli. “We were fortunate in that we were able to get in early, but we thought, how about all the other families who need help now?”

The Cicchinellis, through their new foundation, Living with Change, announced a $2 million pledge to Cincinnati Children’s to increase resources for the clinic, create a learning network and start a Center of Excellence for LGBTQ care.

Within the clinic, experts work with transitioning children and their caregivers. Outside the clinic, Jessica Cicchinelli sees the clinic's mission expanding to one of education. "With the foundation we want to educate everybody," she said. "We want to take the information to businesses, any school in the area, free of charge, go in and train their teachers, administrators, counselors and help them with diversity and inclusion."