Eight local celebrities, paired with professional dancers, took to the stage and raised more than $72,000 for the Children’s Law Center. Funds raised at the sixth annual Dancing With the CLC Stars will help support the center’s legal advocacy for children and youth.

The celebrity dancers were David Nienaber of Foster & Motley (grand champion), Elizabeth Pierce of Cincinnati Museum Center (talent champion), Marianna Vardaka of TriHealth Women’s Institute (talent champion), Rhonda Schechter of Frost Brown Todd (fundraising champion), Katie MacDonald from Everything But The House, Michael Adriatico of Fidelity Investments, David Johnston of City of Covington and Andrew Schierberg of City of Fort Mitchell. The professionals all were from Arthur Murray Dance Centers.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.