The Holocaust & Humanity Center marked the closing of its “Mapping Our Tears” exhibit at Rockwern Academy with a farewell program.

Many Cincinnati survivors, eyewitnesses and their descendants gathered as the 15-year-old exhibit ended in preparation for the center’s 2019 relocation to Union Terminal. Racelle Weiman, founding director and visionary behind the exhibit, also returned to speak to guests.

In 2003, “Mapping Our Tears” became the region’s first permanent educational exhibit about the Holocaust. It featured artifacts and video testimonies collected by then-project manager Gail Ziegler. The center of the exhibit was “The Attic,” which used light and sound to bring the testimonies to life. Over the years, the exhibit grew to include pieces from the Cincinnati Judaica Fund on the traditions and history of Judaism.

