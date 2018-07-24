Jeanne Golliher, president and CEO of Cincinnati Development Fund, received the Globe Award at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company’s fifth annual Revel gala. The award goes to an individual who has made a significant impact on the company through philanthropy, advocacy and leadership.

The event at the Otto M. Budig Theater attracted more than 230 guests, who raised $125,000 to support the organization’s education programs.

