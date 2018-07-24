Shakespeare Company honors Jeanne Golliher
Jeanne Golliher, president and CEO of Cincinnati Development Fund, received the Globe Award at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company’s fifth annual Revel gala. The award goes to an individual who has made a significant impact on the company through philanthropy, advocacy and leadership.
The event at the Otto M. Budig Theater attracted more than 230 guests, who raised $125,000 to support the organization’s education programs.
Julianne Amenta, Matt Fay and Mackenzie Davis
After-party
Ty Harris, Christian Menchhofer and Albert Edward
Lauren Crean, Lane Satterthwaite, Mackenzie Davis, Lauren Beckert and Megan Lappin
Co-chairs Megan Dittman and Asif Alikhan
Jim Hart, Sasha Hart, Jeanne Golliher, Greg Badger, Chris Henry and Ken Smith
Jay Woffington, Jodi Woffington, Tayfun Tuzun, Laura Tuzun, Joe Heller and Tracy Heller
Sue Ann Painter, Tom Schiff and Mary Ellen Goecke
Sara Clark, Heidi Jark, Steve Kenat, Kelley Downing and David Downing
Steve and Preeti Sullivan
Laura and Mike Dailey with Laura and Patrick Dolle
Ty and Alicia Townsend
Otto Budig and Brian Isaac Phillips
Adit Shah and Mackenzie Rawlings
James and Carole Williams with Sherry and Myron Hughes
Late Night Revel After Party
Late Night Revel After Party
Matt Sikich, Brian Schaldach, Alicia Miller, Vivek Kuppusamy, Camilo Otalora, Julianne Amenta and Matt Fay
