Rose Award recognizes honorees

First Step Home, an addiction center for women, observed its 25th anniversary at the 2018 Rose Award Celebration. The annual event also recognized the contributions of the staff, board, funders, volunteers and award recipients.

Award recipients included Annie Bennett for individual contribution, Laura and Joseph Klunk for family contribution, and Kelly Firesheets for emerging leader.

More than $85,000 was raised; funds will be used to support special projects and programs at First Step Home.

Mona Morrow from WCPO served as host. Sen. Rob Portman spoke, and Jim Breech was celebrity auctioneer.