Sustainers Event honors donors

The Sustainers Event at Cooper Creek welcomed Abraham Moss Society members, Silver Circle members and Create Your Jewish Legacy donors. Hosted this year by Patti and Fred Heldman, the event honors those who enable a vibrant future for Jewish Cincinnati. Rabbi Daniel Cohen spoke about how to live a meaningful life; new Moss Society members were inducted; Susan Brenner received the Mensch Award; and the federation gave the 23 participating Create Your Jewish Legacy teams incentive checks for meeting their goals.

