The Cincinnati Art Museum welcomed guests for its 28th annual “A Taste of Duveneck.” The event featured an assortment of wine and beer, local food, live music from the Naked Karate Girls and access to the museum, including free admission to “Terracotta Army: Legacy of the First Emperor of China.”

Proceeds help support the Rosenthal Education Center, a space where families can discover the museum’s collection in a fun and hands-on manner.