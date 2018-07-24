What to Do/See/Hear | July 25-July 31

By Thomas Consolo

No whining about the weather this week. There will be no oppressive heat, no torrents of rain … and no excuses for you not to get out and enjoy one of the events we’re telling you all about – there’s one for almost any taste. We’ll wait just a moment while you tap to open your calendar app….

ROOT FOR THE HOME TEAM

Heritage Village Museum | 11450 Lebanon Road, Sharonville, OH 45241; 513-563-9484

Sunday, July 29, 1 p.m. Base ball games

Cincinnati’s modern ambassadors of America’s pastime are playing better these days, but they still have the National League Central’s basement firmly in their grasp. Time to set the WABAC machine (look it up, millennials) to 1869, a simpler time when the Cincinnati Base Ball Club went undefeated. Experience two-word base ball again as the Cincinnati Buckeyes and Cincinnati Red Stockings welcome the Tippecanoe Canal Jumpers to a vintage rules twin bill.

DANCE

Moving Arts Cincinnati | Jarson-Kaplan Theater, Aronoff Center; 513-621-5282

Friday & Saturday, July 27 & 28: Five world premieres

Cincinnati Ballet’s idea to keep the city’s dance season alive through the summer is an opportunity to see contemporary dance by both world renowned and up-and-coming choreographers, while being engulfed in visual art displays and musical performances. Watch dancers (from CBC and Kansas City Ballet, Oklahoma City Ballet, Grand Rapids Ballet and Dayton Ballet); eat artfully displayed food; and see a painting being created onsite. Performances at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

FILM

Esquire Theatre | 320 Ludlow Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220; 513-281-2803

Wednesday, July 25, 7 p.m. “Cries & Whispers”

The Esquire’s celebration of Ingmar Bergman’s centenary wraps up with the Swedish master’s 1972 “Cries & Whispers.” The synopsis: When a woman dying of cancer in early 20th century Sweden is visited by her two sisters, long-repressed feelings between the siblings rise to the surface. The feel-good hit of the summer it might not be, but it’s still fulfilling to see a film from the days when the term CGI didn’t yet exist.

The Mini Microcinema | 1329 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

It’s another busy week at The Mini:

“The Modern Jungle” (Thursday, July 26, 7:30 p.m.): American Charles Fairbanks and Mexican Saul Kak collaborated on this 2016 look at globalization filtered through the fever dream of a Mexican shaman. Fairbanks will attend the screening.

“Lil’s + Lils” (Saturday, July 28, 11 a.m.): Latest in the series of short, animated films for children served up with free Lil’s Bagels and coffee from Iris BookCafe.

“Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” (Sunday, July 29, 7:30 p.m.): No, the Linda Lavin television sitcom was neither an original concept nor an improvement on the film that was. Check out Martin Scorsese’s original 1974 take on “Alice” with Ellen Burstyn and Kris Kristofferson. No grits need be kissed.

“Tetsuo: The Iron Man” (Tuesday, July 31, 7:30 p.m.): After killing a pedestrian while driving, a Tokyo salesman metamorphoses into Iron Man, a destructive man-machine hybrid. The 1989 film is equal parts Freudian allegory, cyberpunk social commentary and body horror fever dream.

MUSIC

Collegium Cincinnati | 318 E. Fourth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-428-2224 (BACH)

Saturday, July 28, 7:30 p.m. SummerSing Masterworks Choir

For several years, Chris Eanes, Collegium’s artistic director, has invited people, no matter their skill or experience level, to participate in preparing and performing a major choral masterwork with orchestra. The social component is as important as the music, but they seek no lower bar for the latter. Hear for yourself Saturday, at Christ Church Cathedral, as Eanes leads Fauré’s “Requiem” and Martin Lauridsen’s “Lux Aeterna.”

Memorial Hall | 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-977-8838

Monday, July 30, 7 p.m. “Ask Your Mama: 12 Moods for Jazz”

The Jazz at the Memo series welcomes the Langston Hughes Project, a riveting jazz-crossover piece that combines Hughes’ poem suite “Ask Your Mama” with engaging visuals and musical accompaniment by a jazz quartet in various genres – from Latin cha-cha to Jewish liturgy to calypso – as Hughes notated in his poems.

OPERA

Cincinnati Opera | 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-241-2742 (ARIA)

Performances every day this week

Cincinnati Opera is closing its 2018 season with a bang. I’ve attended Cincinnati Opera performances for (cough-cough) years now, and in those many seasons the company has never before mounted eight performances of two shows in a single week. Chalk it up in part to the rehab of Music Hall, which created the intimate Wilks Studio as an additional flexible space for rehearsals or performances (or receptions, for that matter). On tap are:

“Another Brick in the Wall”: The Roger Waters transformation (it’s far more than a resetting) of the iconic Pink Floyd album into opera continues its run with 7:30 p.m. performances on Thursday, July 26; Saturday, July 28; and Tuesday, July 31, in the main Springer Auditorium.

“As One”: Laura Kaminski’s 75-minute chamber opera – just two singers and a string quartet – was inspired in part by the experiences of filmmaker Kimberly Reed. The two singers, a baritone and a mezzo-soprano, portray the transgender protagonist, Hannah, before and after her transition. Performances at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 25; Friday, July 27; Sunday, July 29; and on Monday, July 30 and at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 28, in the new Wilks Studio.

U.C. College-Conservatory of Music | W. Corry St. and Jefferson Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45221; 513-556-4183

July 26-29: Opera Bootcamp

Like an old Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland movie – “Hey, let’s put on our own musical!” – CCM’s Opera Bootcamp invites a corps of singers, conductors, pianists and coaches to an intensive, three-week program. The camp concludes with three performances this weekend:

Thursday, July 26, 7 p.m. A night of staged scenes and arias from Mozart operas, with orchestra, in the Cohen Family Studio Theater

Friday, July 27, 7 p.m. A French double bill, Milhaud’s “Le pauvre matelot” and Offenbach’s “L’île de Tulipatan” in the Cohen Family Studio Theater

Sunday, July 29, 4 p.m. A fully staged production of “Don Pasquale,” with CCM faculty mentor Vernon Hartman in the title role.

THEATER

Know Theatre | 1120 Jackson St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-300-5669

Opens Friday, July 27: “Whisper House”

This darkly mysterious musical about our fear of the unknown comes from the composer of “Spring Awakening” and writer of “Sponge Bob Square Pants.” It’s the height of World War II, and young Christopher has been sent to live with Lily, an aunt he’s never met. She’s the reclusive keeper of a Maine lighthouse. As in TV’s “Murder, She Wrote,” lot of strange happenings in the downeast.

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company | 1195 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-381-2273

“Shakespeare in the Park” and “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)”

Indoors, at the Budig Theater, the light-hearted take on the canon continues, while in the marches the parks troupe is still on the go. Just three outdoor performances in town this week: “Midsummer Night’s Dream” at St. Lawrence Square in East Price Hill (7 p.m., Wednesday, July 25) and at McDonald Commons Shelter in Madeira (7 p.m., Saturday, July 28); and “Romeo and Juliet” at City Park Stage in Mount Healthy (7:30 p.m., Friday, July 27). Then the gang is off on the road to Louisville, Kentucky, for a couple of evenings.

Last chance:

Mariemont Players | 4101 Walton Creek Road, Cincinnati, OH, 45227; 513-684-1236

Through Sunday, July 29: “All the Way”

In 1963, the assassination of John Kennedy catapulted Lyndon B. Johnson into the presidency. A man of towering ambition and appetite, this charismatic, conflicted Texan hurls himself into securing passage of the Civil Rights Act, a tinderbox issue emblematic of a divided America. Take heed: The website warns of graphic and crude language. Acceptable speech in the early ’60s was different, and LBJ was no choirboy anyway.

VISUAL

Professional Artistic Research (PAR) Projects | 1662 Hoffner St., Cincinnati, OH 45223; 513-394-6564

Opening Saturday, July 28, 6 p.m.: “Cincinnati 5: What Could Happen Here”

A multidisciplinary art exhibition by this year’s Cincinnati 5 artists: Mary Clare Rietz, Intermedio, Pones, Joe Girandola and Elementz. Opening reception at PAR-Projects.

Last chances:

BLDG Art: “Vibrant Minds Colorful Lines” – This collaborative project features artists Manoela and Gray of Brooklyn-based collective KiiK Create, local artists Jenny Ustick and Lindsey Whittle, and regional artist Natalie Lanese. (Through Friday, July 27; 30 West Pike St., Covington, KY 41011; 859-491-4228.)

UC DAAP Galleries: “The Persistence of Vision” – Explores the versatile, inventive and personal ways artists respond to the challenge of working with the loss of sight. At the Philip M. Meyers Jr. Memorial Gallery. (Through Sunday, July 29; 2624 Clifton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45221; 513-556-3088.)

Kennedy Heights Arts Center: “Atmosphera” – Three local artists respond to the inspirations of land, sky and waterscapes. (Through Saturday, July 28; 6546 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45213; 513-631-4278.)