AFTA (Armed Forces Tickets Association-Cincinnati) and the Cincinnati Bengals/NFL Foundation joined to distribute nearly 100 bicycles to children of active military, National Guard and Reserves families. Special guest was the Bengals’ mascot, WhoDey.

Also sponsoring or attending the event were the Haile Foundation, Walmart, AAA, the Fairfax Police Department and KZF Design. The Cincinnati Ice Cream truck handed out treats to attendees.