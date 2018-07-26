Military families receive bikes
Volunteers: (front) Terri Wilson, Dr. Leonard “Randy” Randolph, Dianne Ashcraft, WhoDey, Mia Adams, Chris Jarvis; (back) Ann Cooke, Phyllis Brown, Rod Trombley, Aaron McLearen, Zac Greenberg, Joyce Elkus, Jeffrey Sutterfield, Jordon Dennison and Chad Richmond
AFTA (Armed Forces Tickets Association-Cincinnati) and the Cincinnati Bengals/NFL Foundation joined to distribute nearly 100 bicycles to children of active military, National Guard and Reserves families. Special guest was the Bengals’ mascot, WhoDey.
Also sponsoring or attending the event were the Haile Foundation, Walmart, AAA, the Fairfax Police Department and KZF Design. The Cincinnati Ice Cream truck handed out treats to attendees.
Joyce Elkus, founder and director and board member Ann Cooke with Cincinnati Bengals mascot WhoDey (center)
Megyn Wallace, 7, daughter of David Wallace, U.S. Army, with WhoDey
Volunteer Mia Adams with Wesley Warman, 6, and his father, Chris Warman of the National Guard
